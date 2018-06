Two Hendersonville Police Officers made national news (ABC’s Nightly News with Davie Muir) for their efforts saving a man’s life. They claim it’s just their job, but we know it’s more than that!

The Light responded by presenting the officers with some The Light station goodies, along with tickets to Rock the Smokies at Dollywood, and Faith Night at the Hickory Crawdads!!

We want to honor their service and show our appreciation for what they do for our community by giving them some fun things to do with family or friends.

The original video of the officers saving a man’s life: