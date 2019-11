Each of us was born to enjoy a life that is active, vibrant, and filled with joy. We believe that when you feel whole in body, mind and spirit, you’re able to live your best life.

Making small but meaningful changes can boost your whole health. We’ll share some ideas for those changes in the AdventHealth Wellness Minute on The Light FM.

You can start living your whole life today by creating healthy habits for lifelong wellness. We base many of these habits on the biblical wellness principles God gave us from the very start. We call them the CREATION Life principles. This faith-based, whole-person approach to health is at the very heart of what Jesus promised “ … I have come that they may live life to the fullest.” – John 10:10

AdventHealth Hendersonville, formerly Park Ridge Health, has a sacred mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ. Our care teams are dedicated to meeting the whole health needs of the people across Western North Carolina and surrounding regions. AdventHealth provides high-quality, compassionate care in a not-for-profit, Christian environment.

