The Light FM has created several playlists of our favorite types of music so you can listen at any time! We’ve got worship, most popular songs, old favorites, and even The Morning Show’s morning juice songs … all in a row, or on repeat if that’s your thing!

You’ll need a Spotify account to listen, but you can sign up for free on its website. Then, click any of the links below to find our playlists!

The Light FM Hits – all your favorite Christian music songs

The Light FM Top 10 – top ten songs!

The Light FM Worship – the best worship songs

The Light FM Flashback – your favorites from the past

The Light FM’s Morning Juice – all the songs from The Morning Show’s popular Morning Juice segment to get you going in the morning!