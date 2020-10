The Light FM’s Mid-day Host, Tricia, has a candid conversation with Jennie Allen, author of “Get Out of Your Head: Stopping the Spiral of Toxic Thoughts.” We think a lot about our feelings, but we don’t think a lot about our thoughts. But, our thoughts drive our feelings and our beliefs and our actions. Identifying and improving our thoughts help us in many ways.

Tricia and Jennie talk about the spiral of the mind and how we tend to spiral downward and have increasingly negative thoughts, but we can make a different choice and spiral upward instead! Jennie gives very specific ideas to stop toxic thoughts and replace with God-given truth. There is something for everyone in this interview!

The Light FM · Take Hold of Your Thoughts: A Conversation with Jennie Allen

Get information about the book, “Get Out of Your Head: Stopping the Spiral of Toxic Thoughts” by Jennie Allen