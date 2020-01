Get ready for the Carolinas’ ultimate worship experience! Showcasing some of the nation’s hottest Christian music artists, Rock the Park delivers an unprecedented opportunity to be blessed, inspired and encouraged with thousands of fellow believers.

What could be better than a premier Christian music festival located right in the middle of the premier entertainment destination of the Carolinas? Music, praise and FUN! Enjoy more than 60 world-class rides, shows, and attractions. Included with admission is Carolina Harbor waterpark — the Carolinas’ coolest place to slide, splash, chill and dine. Plus, don’t miss Boogie Board Racer – NEW for 2020!

Rock the Park is the perfect Christian music event for church groups and youth groups. Special discounts are available for groups of 15 or more and Season Passholders.

This year’s Rock The Park Artists include:

– Chris Tomlin

– Zach Williams

– Unspoken

& more!

When: Saturday, June 6th, 2020

Where: Carowinds – Charlotte, NC

Website: http://rocktheparkfest.com/