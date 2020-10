The Light FM’s Pastor Appreciation Night – Virtual Event

Pastors, we know this year has been challenging for your ministry, your church, your team, and you. We invite you to join The Light FM for a night of worship and encouragement! This event is FREE for all Pastors and will feature LIVE music from Matthew West, plus an encouraging devotion and time of Q&A with Chip Ingram.

By joining us that night, you will also be entered to receive a private concert experience from Josh Wilson for you and your family!

Whether you’re full-time, part-time or a volunteer pastor, this event is meant to encourage and minister to you!

When: Thursday, October 29 – 7:00 PM.