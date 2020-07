The Light FM Ministry Spotlight Selection Criteria and Guidelines

All ministry organizations interested in being selected for feature as a monthly on-air and website spotlight must meet, at minimum, the following requirements:

Must have an active and current website with accurate contact information. Our on-air feature will drive interested listeners to a link on our website that will, in turn, route them to the featured ministry’s website. Facebook pages are not considered websites and therefore do not meet the minimum selection criteria. Our listeners need a place where they can “take action” upon making a decision to seek further information about the spotlighted ministry. Therefore, the “contact us” page needs to be up-to-date, and we encourage all ministry spotlights to follow up on inquiries as soon as reasonably possible.

Spotlighted ministry websites must have a visible Statement of Faith in line with that of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA). Blue Ridge Broadcasting is a ministry of the BGEA, and we will not knowingly align ourselves with a ministry that conflicts with the Statement of Faith of the BGEA.

Ministries should be registered nonprofits organizations with 501(c)(3) status.

All selected ministries must provide a central point of contact for The Light FM. This person must be able to approve/assist with on-air scripts for the featured spotlight as well as be a point person for any questions radio staff might have as the month develops. We will provide an electronic audio file of the completed spotlight to this person, so a valid email address will be required in addition to the following: name, title, address, and phone number.

Must have a regional, or larger, appeal. Due to the fact that The Light FM airs in portions of seven states, we typically only select ministries who have multi-city/multi-state appeal. For example, if this is the food bank of “Anytown, USA”, we would not be able to feature this ministry as one of our monthly spotlights. However, if this particular food bank is regional in scope and perhaps partners with churches or other organizations in NC, SC, Georgia, and Eastern Tennessee, we might have a bitter fit in the spotlight.

Lastly, there is a pretty long interest-list of ministries who desire to be part of the monthly Ministry Spotlight on the Light FM. Even if a ministry meets all of the above minimum criteria, we still might not be able to feature them due to scheduling demands. Or – there might be a lengthy wait. We try to make all decisions by fall for the following calendar year. Example, by fall of 2020, we hope to have the 2021 calendar close to complete.

If you feel your ministry would be a good fit on The Light FM, we encourage you to send information about your ministry (including website) to the attention of our Technical and Content Manager, Keith Pittman at kpittman@brb.org as well as our Program Director, Jon Wood at jwood@brb.org.

Thank you for your interest in our Ministry Spotlight feature!