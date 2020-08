What is a Hope Hero?

Hope Heroes are listeners who support the ministry of The Light FM monthly with a gift of any size.

Why are Hope Heroes Important?

The Light FM is a listener-supported ministry that relies on the generosity of listener gifts. The faithful support of our Hope Heroes allows us to operate the ministry with confidence. Because of your gifts, we are able to broadcast the gospel to over 6 million people, conduct events, perform community outreach, and even support other Christian ministries.

“I am a Hope Hero because we need to share the love of Jesus with everyone, Christians and non-Christians. I want to let them know the God that I know, the voice that I hear daily, the God that helps us defeat giants.” — Charlotte, Belmont

Become a HOPE HERO with your monthly gift.