Red Cross Opens Shelters for Families Affected by Storms

Shelters in Western North Carolina Now Providing Refuge

(ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 29, 2018) – Working with emergency management partners, the American Red Cross has mobilized disaster trained volunteers to opens shelters for families impacted by the recent rain.

“This makes the third shelter in western North Carolina the Red Cross is operating to provide safe refuge for families in our area whose homes have been or may be impacted by the recent rain,” said Alli Trask, executive director, Red Cross Asheville-Mountain Area Chapter. “We urge our neighbors to take precautions to protect their families and homes but not at the risk of their lives.”

SHELTER ADDRESSES:

First Baptist Church of Old Fort

203 E. Main St.

Old Fort, N.C.

First Baptist Church of Black Mountain

130 Montreat Road

Black Mountain, N.C.

Polk County Middle School

321 Wolverine Trail

Mill Spring, NC

YMCA OF MARION (NEAR MCDOWELL HOSPITAL)

GLENWOOD BAPTIST CHURCH

OLD FORT BAPTIST CHURCH

People may check shelter availability and whether a shelter is open on the Red Cross Emergency App. It may be downloaded in your mobile phone app store or you may text “GETEMERGENCY” to 90999.

The Red Cross encourages anyone coming to a shelter to bring the following items for each member of their family:

• Prescriptions and emergency medications

• Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements

• Identification to show residence is in affected area and important personal documents

• Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items

• Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys

• Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled

• Chargers for any electronic devices you bring with you

• Books, games and other ways to entertain your family and yourself

FLOOD SAFETY:

Know the difference between a flood/flash flood watch and a flood/flash flood warning. A flood/flash flood watch means a flood/flash flood is possible in your area. A flood/flash flood warning means flooding/flash flooding is already occurring or will occur soon in your area. Move immediately to higher ground or stay on high ground. Follow any evacuation orders.

• Listen to local radio, NOAA radio or TV stations for the latest information and updates. People should keep informed about weather conditions and listen to the advice of local officials.

• Check emergency kit and replenish any items missing or in short supply. Keep it nearby.

• Turn around, don’t drown. If driving, turn around and go another way. If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground. Most cars can be swept away by less than two feet of moving water.

• Stay away from floodwaters. If you come upon a flowing stream where water is above your ankles, stop, turn around and go another way.

• Keep children and pets out of the water.

• Be especially cautious at night when it’s harder to see flood danger.

RETURNING HOME:

• After a flood, do not attempt to return to affected areas until officials say it is safe to do so.

• Once you are able to go home, look for loose power lines, damaged gas lines, cracks in the foundation or other damage before you enter your home.

• During cleanup, wear protective clothing, including rubber gloves and rubber boots.

• Watch out for wild animals, especially poisonous snakes that may have come into your home with the floodwater.

• If you smell natural or propane gas or hear a hissing noise, leave immediately and call the fire department.

• If power lines are down outside your home, do not step in puddles or standing water.

• Materials such as cleaning products, paint, batteries, contaminated fuel and damaged fuel containers are hazardous. Check with local authorities for assistance with disposal to avoid risk.

• Make sure your food and water are safe. Discard items that have come in contact with floodwater, including canned goods, water bottles, plastic utensils and baby bottle nipples. When in doubt, throw it out.

