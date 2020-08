FaithFest is going virtual this year! This year’s theme is “Overcomers” and you don’t want to miss the incredible time of worship, fun, and encouragement!

Live Performances by:

– Jordan Feliz

– Jason Crabb

– Micah Tyler

Plus, and encouraging message from Francis Chan!

When: Saturday, August 29, 2020 – 6:00 -10:00 pm EST

Ways to watch:

– www.FaithFestNC.com

– FaithFest’s Facebook Page

– FaithFest’s YouTube Channel

– The Light FM’s Facebook Page