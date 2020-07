There is a lot of uncertainty in the world right now that is leaving people feeling anxious and stressed. We asked The Light FM staff and listeners to share Bible verses that offer peace and encouragement.

Keep this list handy, print it out if you like, and meditate on God’s word.

Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own. – Matthew 6:34 (NIV)

And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus. – Philippians 4:29 (NIV)

When anxiety was great within me, your consolation brought me joy. – Psalm 94:19 (NIV)

He will cover you with His feathers; under His wings you will find refuge.

– Psalm 91:4 (NIV)

Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.

– Joshua 1:9 (NIV)

When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze.

– Isaiah 43:2 (NIV)

Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.

– John 14:27 (NIV)

For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways.

– Psalm 91:11 (NIV)

Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power.

– Ephesians 6:10 (NIV)

But you, LORD, are a shield around me, my glory, the One who lifts my head high.

– Psalm 3:3 (NIV)

Before they call I will answer; while they are still speaking I will hear.

– Isaiah 65:24 (NIV)

No evil will befall you, Nor will any plague come near your tent.

– Psalm 91:10 (NIV)

May the favor of the Lord our God rest on us; establish the work of our hands for us– yes, establish the work of our hands.

– Psalm 90:17 (NIV)

Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all comprehension, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.

– Philippians 4:6-7 (NIV)

Let us then approach God’s throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need.

– Hebrews 4:16 (NIV)

I can do all this through him who gives me strength.

– Philippians 4:13 (NIV)

But he said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me.

– 2 Corinthians 12:9

For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.

– Jeremiah 29:11 (NIV)

The LORD will fight for you; you need only to be still.

– Exodus 14:14 (NIV)

Trust in the LORD with all your heart and do not lean on your own understanding.

– Proverbs 3:5 (NIV)

Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you.

– 1 Peter 5:7 (NIV)