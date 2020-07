30th Annual Crossfire Basketball Camps

Crossfire Basketball Camps is celebrating 30 years of not only teaching the fundamentals of the game but how to grow in Christ! Over 22,000 boys and girls have attended an exciting Crossfire Camp! Co-directors Randy Shepherd and Jamie Johnson have used the game of basketball to share the gospel in 68 countries and 46 states!

Camps will be for boys and girls, ages 8-17 and drills will be according to level of ability.

Each Camper will receive a Crossfire Basketball and Crossfire T-Shirt.

3 Camp Options:

– July 20 – July 23: West Asheville Baptist Gym, Asheville, NC – 1:00 PM to 4:30 PM each day

– July 27 – July 30: West Asheville Baptist Gym, Asheville, NC – 1:00 PM to 4:30 PM each day

– August 3 – August 6: West Asheville Baptist Gym, Asheville, NC – 1:00 PM to 4:30 PM each day

This year’s camps will be Covid-19 compliant and limited to only 45 Campers per camp. Participants will have their temperatures checked each morning and the camp asks that anyone with any illness not attend. Parents will be required to bring their children into the sessions each day. This will be done for the safety of all participants, Coaches, and families of Crossfire. If North Carolina or any governing municipality restricts activities, you will receive a full refund.

To find out more call (828)-285-9111 or go to crossfireministry.com.

Register here.

See the full brochure.