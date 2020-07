New law names exit 24 interchange on Interstate Highway 26 “Billy Graham Memorial Interchange”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Senator Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) announced that the Exit 24 interchange on Interstate Highway 26 will be named the “Billy Graham Memorial Interchange” in honor of the distinguished and well-respected evangelist. Crowe requested the interchange be named for Rev. Graham as part of omnibus legislation passed annually by the General Assembly naming Tennessee roads, highways, and bridges for distinguished persons.

Sen. Crowe said, “Rev. Billy Graham has counseled presidents of the United States and received numerous awards including the Congressional Gold Medal, and will be remembered for his tireless efforts to bring the Gospel of Christ to all corners of the world. Tennesseans from many walks of life have greatly benefited from his teachings.”

“Billy Graham is one of the most influential persons of our time,” added Crowe. “I am very pleased the General Assembly approved this legislation and am proud to honor his life ministry through the naming of this interchange.”