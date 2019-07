Guidance and Encouragement about The School Year from Billy Graham

Billy Graham answers 5 key questions to offer guidance and encouragement about the school year. Questions like:

When should I start talking to my child about God?

What should I do when teachers or peers attack my faith?

Am I making a mistake going to a large public school where Christianity is ridiculed?

How do I avoid temptations at school?

Get the full article with answers here.

5 Back to School Prayers for Kids

One of the best ways you can prepare your children this year as they go back to school is through prayer. And praying Scripture over them is one of the most powerful ways to pray.

Here are five back to school prayers you can pray for your kids and grandkids.

9 Bible Verses to Share with Your Kids as They Embark on a New School Year

Sharing some brief but powerful Bible verses with your kids as they head back to school is a wonderful way to equip them for the coming school year. There are verses for when they need encouragement and for when they don’t get things right.

16 Bible Verses about Going Back to School

Read through Bible verses that will help you get ready for the back to school season.

Event for Teachers at The Billy Graham Library

Teachers play a pivotal role in the lives of children. Therefore, the Billy Graham Library would like to appreciate those who spend their days educating today’s youth. Teachers are encouraged to stop by the Library during the week of August 12-17 for refreshments, discounts, and a special gift (with valid ID and while supplies last). While there, they can learn more about The Billy Graham Library’s free student lesson plans to use with students. No preregistration is required.