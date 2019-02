Enter for your chance to win a Super Fan Grand Prize Package to Winter Jam Knoxville!

The Grand Prize Includes:

1 Winner and 3 guests = 4

• Early Admission to Winter Jam

• Exclusive, Jam Nation T-shirt

• 4 Jam Nation Platinum Access Passes

• Commemorate Tour Poster

• $5 Merch Voucher to Use at Any Winter Jam Merchandise Table

• 4 Front Row Seats

• Winter Jam Artist Q&A

• Tour of Winter Jam Bus for Winner and Guests. You are welcome to take pictures!

• Back Stage Tour for Winner and Guests. You are welcome to take pictures, however, please understand that we do not guarantee you will meet any artists. Please respect their space and time as they are preparing for ministry on stage.

Go to our Facebook page to enter for your chance to win!