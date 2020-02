Winter Jam 2020 – Charlotte, NC & Greenville, SC

Christian music’s premiere multi-artist annual outing, the Winter Jam Tour Spectacular, steps into a new decade with a fan-favorite headliner, GRAMMY®-nominated singer/songwriter Crowder. With such recent hits as “Red Letters” and “All My Hope,” the genre-spanning artist—who has sold more than 3 million units and appears regularly on the Grand Ole Opry—leads a star-studded 2020 lineup featuring some of the biggest names in Christian music.

Winter Jam is hallmarked annually by its musical diversity, central focus on the Gospel, and a “no ticket required”/$15 donation at the door.

Greenville & Charlotte’s Line-up includes:

– Crowder

– Hillsong Young & Free

– Andy Mineo

– Building 429

– RED

– Austin French

– Newsong

Pre-Jam Party with:

– Riley Clemmons

– Ballenger

– Zauntee

Join the Jam Nation!

New for 2020! JAM NATION ULTIMATE ACCESS LEVEL! Get all the benefits of Jam Nation Platinum PLUS Backstage Meet & Greet with Crowder, Premium Seating in “Jamzone” Section & More!

For Jam Nation memberships go to https://store.jamtour.com/JamNationMembership

Jam Nation members receive free and early admission. Download the Winter Jam APP for free. Get all the details at www.jamtour.com

When / Where:

Friday, March 20th, 2020 – Bon Secours Wellness Arena – Greenville, SC

Saturday, March 21st, 2020 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC

7pm (Doors @6pm)

Event Info / Tickets:

Greenville tickets

Charlotte tickets