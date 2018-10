WIN an Eat & Greet for The Hope Encounter Tour!

Listen in with Troy & Tricia in the mornings from 5:15 am – 9:00 am for a chance to win a UNIQUE fan experience! Two tickets to see Danny Gokey’s Hope Encounter Tour with Tauren Wells and Riley Clemmons in Charlotte OR Knoxville, PLUS passes to eat dinner backstage with the band and crew before the show!

Dates: Monday, October 8th – Thursday, October 11th. Winners chosen on Friday, October 12th.

How to WIN: Listen for The Hope Encounter Song Mashup with Troy & Tricia! Call in and guess all 5 songs in the mashup correctly and you are registered! Troy and Tricia will randomly draw 2 winners on Friday (1 winner for Charlotte and 1 winner for Knoxville).