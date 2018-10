William (Will) Franklin Graham IV, grandson of Billy Graham, will publish his first book, Redeemed: Devotions for the Longing Soul, on Oct. 23.

Will makes the lesson from each devotional writing relevant to the reader by weaving personal stories and memories from the Graham family. He has included special family photos of Billy Graham as well, adding a heartfelt and unique perspective to what people think they know about Billy’s life. The devotional will be published in time to help readers commemorate what would have been Billy Graham’s 100th birthday (Nov. 7, 2018).

“As I worked on Redeemed, I kept coming back to Psalm 107:9, which says, ‘For He satisfies the longing soul, and fills the hungry soul with goodness,’” said Will. “I pray that Redeemed will point readers to the Savior who satisfies the longing soul, helping to build their faith while at the same time challenging them to share the hope that they have found in Christ. Further, I hope that Redeemed will honor my grandfather’s legacy and the incredible way that God used him around the world over the course of decades.”

Readers will enjoy content centering on the life-changing power of a relationship with God with themes such as prayer, sharing your faith, and the willingness to obey God’s guidance and divine timing.

Will has shared the Gospel message across six continents since beginning his evangelistic ministry in 2004 with youth-oriented, one-day events in Canada. Will also serves BGEA as executive director of the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove in Asheville, North Carolina. The Cove offers multiday seminars on a variety of Christian subjects and features nationally recognized speakers.

In addition to honoring his grandfather’s life of impact through this devotional, Will recently attended the opening of the Billy Graham Exhibit at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC, which highlights Billy’s life, ministry and legacy. Will also portrays his grandfather in the theatrical release of Unbroken: Path to Redemption. The film chronicles the true story of Olympian and WWII hero Louis Zamperini, who survived torture as a prisoner of war only to endure nightmares, alcoholism, and a disintegrating marriage once home. Louis finally found true hope and peace after accepting Jesus as his Savior at the 1949 Billy Graham Crusade, which is depicted in the movie.