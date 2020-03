Our sister organizations, Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association are both helping aid the people of Nashville and Middle Tennessee after devastating tornados caused deaths and destruction in and around the region.

Samaritan’s Purse staff along with two disaster relief units—tractor trailers filled with relief supplies and equipment to help affected homeowners—are en route to Mt. Juliet and Cookeville as they prepare to field volunteer teams in both locations. Information about these volunteer opportunities, including host church names, is coming soon.

Read more about how Samaritan’s Purse is responding.

Ways you can help:

Samaritan’s Purse Disaster Relief Fund

Samaritan’s Purse mobilizes staff and equipment and enlists thousands of volunteers to provide emergency aid to victims of tornadoes, hurricanes, wildfires, floods, and other natural disasters in the United States. They often stay behind after their initial response to rebuild or restore houses for needy families.

Donate to the Samaritan’s Purse’s U.S. Disaster Relief Fund

Chaplains Responding

The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team (RRT) trains God’s people for grief ministry and deploys crisis-trained chaplains to provide emotional and spiritual care to those affected by man-made or natural disasters.

Crisis-trained chaplains from the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team (RRT) are on the way to Mt. Juliet, a suburb of Nashville, and hard-hit Cookeville, 80 miles east of Nashville, to minister to those facing loss and upheaval from the storm.

Donate to the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team.

Volunteer

Please check Samaritan’s Purse Volunteer Network for the latest information about how to volunteer in the state of Tennessee. You can sign up to receive a notification about volunteer opportunities for the Middle Tennessee Tornado Response.