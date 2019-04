Volunteer week is April 7-13. The Light FM is excited to have many opportunities for volunteering, and we want to share with you ways you can volunteer here and other places in your community!

Volunteer with The Light FM and our Sister Organizations

The Light FM

Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

The Billy Graham Library –

Samaritan’s Purse – Whether you are a medical professional, a skilled construction worker, or just someone with a heart to help, there are many ways to partner with Samaritan’s Purse around the world or here at home. Opportunities incluee volunteering with medical missions, Operation Christmas Child, U.S. disaster relief, and construction projects.

Volunteer with your Local Church

Kid’s Ministry

Students

Prayer team

Worship committee

Greeter

Volunteer at Schools

Classroom helper

Lunchroom aide

Proctors

Reading to students

Volunteer at Your Local Ministry

Pregnancy Care Centers

Homeless Shelters

Rescue Missions

Food Pantries

Volunteer at Hospitals

Nicu – hold babies

Keep terminally ill patients company

Escort hospital visitors

Handle therapy dogs