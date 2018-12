Unbroken: Path To Redemption is available now on digital and on Blu-ray & DVD on Dec. 11. Watch the movie that amazed audiences. Will Graham portrays his grandfather, Billy Graham.

In this never-before-seen bonus feature “Reliving the Revival,” Will Graham talks about recreating his father’s revival in the film. Actress Merritt Patterson and costume designer Diane Crooke also discuss the authenticity of the scene and the importance of each and every detail.