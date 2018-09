Track Florence

National Weather Service Hurricane Florence tracking

Hurricane Preparations

How to Prepare for a Hurricane or Tropical Storm (from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

How to Prepare for a Hurricane (from FEMA.gov)

Do these in your freezer now, before the power goes out

Monitor Traffic

Stay safe and monitor traffic if you have to go out. Here are some websites you can look at to check the conditions from each state’s Department of Transportation website:

NCDOT – http://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/

SCDOT – http://www.dot.state.sc.us/

TNDOT – https://www.tn.gov/tdot

VADOT – http://www.virginiadot.org/

Shelters

South Carolina Shelters

North Carolina Shelters

Airbnb Open Homes Program

Closings and Delays

Should there be any closings or delays from this storm, we’ll use this link to keep you updated.

Area News About Florence

A collection information and resources for the Charlotte area from The Charlotte Observer and the McClatchy newspapers from across the Carolinas.

Helping Children Cope During a Storm

https://www.ready.gov/kids/parents/coping

Support Hurricane Florence Relief

Samaritan’s Purse North American Ministries stands ready to respond in Jesus’ Name with staff, equipment, and disaster relief units—tractor trailers filled with tools and supplies. Support Hurricane Florence Relief.

Supply Drop

Convoy of Hope is collecting supplies, Sunday, September 16 from 8:00 am – 6:00 pm at Christ Alive Church in Newton. Get more information and see a list of supplies.