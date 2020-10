A night of music LIVE AND IN PERSON from TOBYMAC and The DiverseCity Band.

Tickets are sold by the car (up to 6 people per car) so grab your friends and family, load up the car and enjoy a night of LIVE music unlike any you’ve experienced before!

When: Sunday, October 11, 2020 – Gates open @ 6:30 PM, Show begins at dusk!

Where: Hounds Drive-In – Kings Mountain, NC

Details/Tickets: https://go.driveintheatertour.com/toby-kingsmountain-radio