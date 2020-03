The Light FM wants to send some lucky listeners to see the new movie, “I Still Believe.” This movie is based on the life of American contemporary Christian music singer-songwriter Jeremy Camp and his first wife, Melissa Lynn Henning-Camp, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer shortly before they married.

Each day during The Light FM’s Morning Show with Carol and Jason, listeners will have a chance to call in and win a Family 4 pack of tickets to see the movie.

The winner from each day will go in to a drawing for a chance to win 4 tickets to attend the Biltmore Summer Concert featuring Jeremy Camp and Tenth Avenue North!

Prize Details:

Each daily Prize Winner will receive the following:

– Four (4) Fandango Promo Codes to claim 4 free tickets to see “I Still Believe” at a theater of their choosing.

One Grand Prize Winner will be selected from the group of daily Prize Winners, and will receive the following:

– Four (4) tickets The Biltmore Summer Concert featuring Jeremy Camp and Tenth Avenue North.

Contest Dates:

The contest will run Monday, March 9 through Friday, March 13, 2020.

Listen to The Light FM Morning Show with Carol and Jason Monday – Friday from 5:30 AM – 9:00 AM for your chance to win. Winners will be selected each morning during The Light FM’s Morning Show with Carol and Jason. One Grand Prize Winner will be selected on Friday, March 13, 2020, following the selection of the final daily Prize Winner