The Light FM and Danny Gokey have teamed up and need your help to spread some cheer and show the love of Jesus this Christmas Season. We would love to hear from you about another family who could use some Christmas Cheer this year.

We will randomly select 20 winners who share stories with us to receive a digital copy of Danny Gokey’s new Christmas Album, “The Greatest Gift: A Christmas Collection.”

We will then select one family to receive the Grand Prize, which includes:

$200 Amazon Wish List

Christmas Tree Starter Kit which includes:

6ft Christmas Tree

Lights for tree

Package of ornaments

Tree Skirt

Star for the top of the tree

Dates: Monday, December 2 – Friday, December 6

How To Enter: Complete the form below and tell us who could use some Christmas cheer. The family you are nominating should live in The Light FM listening area.

Regular contest rules apply.