Every Saturday in July, The Light FM will be somewhere in the listening area celebrating Christmas! And, we’re giving away an AMAZING Grand Prize pack! For your chance to win, stop by one of our four locations during the month of July and enter to win.

Visit one of our Sleigh Stops, pick up some The Light FM gear, enter to win the GRAND PRIZE, and

The first 20 people at each Sleigh Stop get a limited-edition The Light FM’s Christmas in July t-shirt. We’ll also have Christmas CDs to give away.

July 6 – Chick-fil-A – Hendersonville, NC

July 13 – Chick-fil-A – West Knoxville, TN

July 20 – Chick-fil-A – Gastonia, NC

July 27 – Faith Night at the Hickory Crawdads game – Hickory, NC

The Light FM’s Christmas in July Grand Prize

One (1) winner will receive tickets to Christmas events for December 2019! Here’s the list is prizes:

2 tickets to a Candlelight Christmas Evening at Biltmore

2 tickets to Christmas at the Cove kickoff with Michael O’Brien

4 tickets to The Light FM’s Family Night with Denver and the Mile High Orchestra

2 Carriage Ride Passes, Christmas Dinner for 2 at Christmas at The Billy Graham Library

Why Christmas in July?

We’re giving out Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes so you can fill them with items from summer sales. Summer is a great time of year to get supplies for an OCC Shoebox — think of all the sales and school supplies you can put in a shoebox. Collection week isn’t until November, but stock up on the sales now and fill a shoebox for a child in need. Come grab a shoebox from one of our Christmas in July Sleigh Stops!

Here’s a list of year-round items to buy for your Operation Christmas Child shoebox.

How to Pack a Shoebox

About Operation Christmas Child

The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world, and together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 146 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 150 countries and territories. For many of these children, the gift-filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received.