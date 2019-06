The Light FM team recently went to Rwanda to visit projects in action. Join us July 11 and the morning of July 12 as we share these stories of hope! Sponsor a child from Rwanda, or another part of the world, now.

The Light FM staff with their sponsor children from Rwanda!

Afternoon Host Jon Wood with his sponsor child in Rwanda.

Kelly from our Donor Ministries team shows some children how to use bubbles.

Sponsor a Child in Rwanda Today