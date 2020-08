The Drive-In Theater Tour: Casting Crowns

The Light FM welcomes The Drive-In Theater Concert Series with an evening of LIVE music under the stars featuring Casting Crowns!

Tickets are sold by the car (up to 6 people per car) so grab your friends and family, load up the car with your blankets and lawn chairs, and enjoy a night of LIVE music and fun!

When / Where: Friday, August 21st, 2020 – Hound’s Drive-In, Kings Mountain, NC

Thursday, August 27th, 2020 – Parkway Drive-In, Maryville, TN

(Gates open at 6pm, Show begins at dusk)

Kings Mountain, NC Details: https://www.driveintheatertour.com/castingcrowns/082120

Maryville, TN Details: https://www.driveintheatertour.com/castingcrowns/082720

Drive-In Tour FAQs: https://www.driveintheatertour.com/faq