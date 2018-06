Josh Wilson gave a private performance of his new song, “Dream Small,” to The Light Music Team members! What a treat! (Be sure to sign up for the music team so you don’t miss future VIP events.) Here’s the story behind the song:

“I wrote my new song ‘Dream Small’ as a celebration for all the people who are quietly changing this world one simple act of kindness at a time. This is for moms and dads who are loving their families, this is for students who are choosing compassion over bullying, this is for those in ministry who day in and day out show the love of Christ with little to no thanks.

This song’s for YOU. You have the chance to change the world like nobody else can. If you’re like me maybe you get overwhelmed with the great need you see in the world but all we have to do is open our eyes to the opportunities that are right in front of us.”

-Josh Wilson



Lyrics:

It’s a mama singing songs about the Lord

It’s a daddy spending family time the world says he cannot afford

These simple moments change the world

It’s a pastor at a tiny little church

40 years of loving on the broken and the hurt

These simple moments change the world

Dream small

Don’t buy the lie you’ve got to do it all

Just let Jesus use you where you are

One day at a time

Live well

Loving God and others as yourself

Find little ways where only you can help

With His great love

A tiny rock can make a giant fall

Dream small

It’s visiting the widow down the street

Or dancing on a Friday with your friend with special needs

These simple moments change the world

Of course there’s nothing wrong with bigger dreams

Just don’t miss the minutes on your way to bigger things

Cause these simple moments change the world

CHORUS

Keep loving, keep serving, keep listening, keep learning

Keep praying, keep hoping, keep seeking, keep searching

Add up the small things and watch them grow bigger

The God who does all things makes oceans from rivers

Dream small

Don’t buy the lie you’ve got to do it all

Just let Jesus use you where you are

One day at a time

Live well

Loving God and others as yourself

Find little ways where only you can help

With His great love

A tiny rock can make a giant fall

Yeah five loaves and two fish can feed them all

So dream small