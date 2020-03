Hope Starts Here

God is working through this radio ministry and lives are being changed because of your prayers and financial support to The Light FM. Join us March 31 and April 1 when we will be celebrating and highlighting all that God is doing through this radio ministry in our communities and around the world.

Become a HOPE HERO with your monthly gift, or an IMPACT PARTNER with your one-time donation right now! Click below:

Your support is making a difference. Here’s the proof!

“I love your station! It lifts me up on my down days and on my good days it strengthens my soul. I try to soak in as much as I can of your positive music. Amazing how God can work through songs and radio. Love you guys!” – Caller

“Hello ladies! I just wanted to let you all know how very much my heart has been blessed by listening to your Girl Talk Podcast! I have been struggling for quite a while with many issues and remembered that I had heard an ad on air about your podcast. I started listening this past Thursday and have binge listened to every episode so far. While some shows were light and some very heavy, my heart has been so full in knowing that we all go through similar circumstances and through it all, our God is sovereign and good! Thank you again to all of you and may God continue to bless each of you and your ministry!” – Chrissy

“I have been listening to only 106.9 for over 10 years. I found it when I was clinically depressed. God and 106.9 pulled me out and God speaks to me through this station often. Thank you all for what you do.” – Facebook Message

How can we pray for you? click here.

10% Goes to Operation Heal Our Patriots

10% of your donation during Spring Impact Days goes to Samaritan Purse’s Operation Heal Our Patriots which is a ministry started in 2012 to strengthen the marriages of military personnel wounded in combat or combat-related activities after 9/11. More than 1,000 U.S. military couples have been welcomed into the project so far.

Listen to what Chip Ingram has to say about working with Operation Heal Our Patriots. Chip’s program, “Living on the Edge,” airs on The Light FM.