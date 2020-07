The Light FM is proud to welcome: Sidewalk Prophets’ “The Things That Got Us Here” Virtual Album Experience in 3D (Live Stream). Join Sidewalk Prophets as they tour “virtually” through your area, giving you a first look/listen of their new album “The Things That Got Us Here.”

You’ll experience a:

– Unique glimpse of the band’s upcoming album “The Things That Got Us Here.”

– Stream concert on devices like: Laptops, Cell Phones, Tablets, and Smart TVs.

– 3D enhanced multimedia experience. Put on your 3D glasses, and enter Sidewalk Prophets’ virtual world. (3D Glasses are NOT required to enjoy this event but if you want to get the full experience, we suggest you get some glasses.)

– Virtual Lobby: Come check out tour merchandise and interact with other fans before the show.

“Pay What You Want Ticket System” Includes Free Ticket Option (ticket link to come)

● Access to our HD virtual tour experience

● Access to rewatch the concert for 48 hours

(Only one ticket needed per household)

When: Thursday, August 20, 2020 – 7:00 PM