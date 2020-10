Will you follow the directions?

By Carol Davis

I’ve always had a hard time following directions. That was never more evident than when I recently saved up for, and ordered, a treadmill. It arrived in a million pieces. Well, maybe not that many, but it seemed that way. There were very precise directions…and then there were pictures. The pictures were meant to supplement the written directions. But, I like pictures better so .

I assume you know where this is going? I got in a bind. I couldn’t make said piece slide into place because I hadn’t read the directions. After hours of taking apart and trying to make it work, I finally consulted the directions.

Guess what? It worked. Written in small print on page four at the bottom was the step I was missing. Once I looked at the instructions, the piece fit perfectly.

I think I know what I need … a different set of circumstances, a better relationship history, a stronger faith, or a more effective prayer life. But, God knows really what I need. Sometimes, it is the simple things. Things that we can identify like rest … peace … a slower pace.

But, often, WE try to dodge God’s prescription with our own agenda. What we want: a vacation, a shopping spree, a day at the spa. We aren’t willing to follow God’s prescription for renewal and restoration. And most importantly, we don’t follow God’s directions and we aren’t ready for what is next.

In 1 Kings 19 – an angel fed Elijah and he went in the strength of that one meal for 40 days and 40 nights.

So, down to the real question: It’s not – are you weary, overwhelmed, stressed out? The question is: Are you willing to follow God’s prescription for renewal?

If not, is your prescription working? I thought not … else you would have quit reading before now.

So – let’s pray together.

God – thank you for knitting me together in my mother’s womb. (Ps. 139) Thank you for knowing me inside and out. And thank you for knowing what I need right now in this moment. I confess that I have turned to other things besides you to restore me. And they have left me emptier than ever. So, right now, I submit to your prescription for my renewal. I commit to following your directions for my restoration and calling. Thank you for hearing my prayer.

In Jesus name – Amen.

Would love to hear your story! Email me at girltalk@thelightfm.org.

