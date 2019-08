You could win an amazing getaway to Rock the Smokies this week from The Light FM!!! Rock the Smokies has an amazing lineup this year including For King & Country, Zach Williams, Jordan Feliz, Tauren Wells, Micah Tyler, and more. Each day, you can go to the location of the day and enter for your chance to win 4-tickets to Rock the Smokies (which includes entrance into Dollywood) and a 2-night stay at Hidden Mountain Resort in Pigeon Forge. Plus, each location will have a winner even if they don’t win the grand prize!

Contest runs August 12-15, 2019. Each day there will be a new location in The Light FM listening area. Go to the location of the day between 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM and fill out the registration form. That’s it! You’ll be entered!

While you’re there snap a selfie tag us on Facebook & Instagram, @thelightfm

Winner will be announced Friday, August 16 during The Morning Show with Carol.

Prizes:

3 sets of 2 tickets to Rock the Smokies 1:oo PM SOLD OUT show on August 24.

The Grand Prize Winner will receive the following:

– 4 tickets to the 1:00 pm SOLD OUT show at Rock The Smokies featuring for King & Country and Zach Williams

– 4 Meet & Greet Passes with for King & Country & Zach Williams

– A 2 night stay in a Cabin for 4 at Hidden Mountain Resorts

Locations and Dates:

Monday – Knoxville, TN

Cedar Springs Christian Bookstore

504 N Peters Rd, Knoxville, TN 37922

Tuesday – Gastonia, NC

Morgan Shoes

2755 E. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28056

Wednesday – Asheville, NC

Leicester Flooring

119 New Leicester Hwy, Asheville, NC 28806

Thursday – Hickory, NC

K&M Collision

916 Lenoir Rhyne Blvd SE, Hickory, NC 28602