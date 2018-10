October is Pastor Appreciation Month. One of the most important things we can do for our pastors is to pray for them and their families. Currently, there is a pastor, with local ties, who needs our prayers.

Pastor Andrew Brunson is an American pastor who was arrested in Turkey on October 2016. Pastor Brunson is originally from the listening area in Black Mountain, NC. His next trial date is Friday, October 12 at 9:00 am (2:00 am EST). Get the guide below to follow along and pray with others for the release of Pastor Brunson.

Get a timeline of events here (starting on page 2.)

Get the 5-day Prayer Guide