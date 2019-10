Forgiveness, the core of our Christian faith, but is hard to do! Recently in the news a woman was sentenced to prison for shooting a man. Watch the videos below about how the victim’s family forgives her.

Amber Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in a shooting that killed Botham Jean in Dallas, Texas. The victim’s brother hugs her in court and forgives her.

Judge Gives Amber Guyger Her Personal Bible



Girl Talk Podcast About Forgiveness

Carol Davis’ Devotion About Forgiveness