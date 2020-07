Have you ever said to yourself, “if I just had a little more money …”? In these uncertain times, The Light FM wants to provide you with practical ways to manage your finances from a Biblical perspective. Join us as we partner with Crown Financial CEO, Chuck Bentley, for our FREE virtual 1-hour event that will help you:

– Cut Expenses

– Save MORE!

– Live on a Budget

– Navigate through Unemployment

– And more!

We will also feature a Q&A following the event to address your personal questions with Chuck.

When: Thursday, July 23, 2020 – 6:30 PM

Join us all from the comfort and safety of your own home! The event is FREE, but you must register.

Thank you to our sponsors who help make this a free event:

Mike Bell’s Edward Jones

Moss Marlow Building Company

Northwest Drywall Company