COVE WOMEN’S BIBLE STUDY – MORNING

Refreshed in Christ from Head to Toe – Patty Stump, teacher

God refreshes us as we draw near to Him; letting His Word take root as truth in our hearts, minds, and daily decisions. Come experience meaningful moments in Scripture that can enrich your life and the people you encounter.

Patty would like to invite you to join her for this online Bible study starting Tuesday, January 7, at 10:00am EST for an introduction. Full study begins on Tuesday, January 14, 10:00-11:00am. You can join this study online weekly through February 25.

COVE WOMEN’S BIBLE STUDY – EVENING

#UNRESTRAINED – led by Kendra Graham

Are you ready to step into the #UNRESTRAINED life and walk in the calling and the authority that God has for you? In the book of Acts, the apostles lived #UNRESTRAINED in the power of the Holy Spirit. Today, that same power is available to you.

Kendra would like to invite you to enjoy this special Bible study via live stream starting Tuesday, January 7 at 7:00 PM (EST) for an introduction. The full study begins on Tuesday, January 14, 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM. Tune in to watch on Facebook at @kendragrahamofficial each Tuesday evening at 7:00 PM, through February 18.