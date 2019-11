Travel to Rwanda with The Light FM and Compassion International

So, you’ve sponsored a Compassion International child, how would you like to visit them? The Light FM and Brookstone Church invite you on a journey to Rwanda, May 14 – 20, 2020.

If you’re a sponsor of a Compassion child in Rwanda or would just like to join us to see for yourself the partnership of The Light FM and Compassion, this trip is for you!

Travel to Rwanda and meet your child, visit Compassion projects, help build a deeper relationship with your sponsored child and their family … space is limited on our trip, so sign up soon.

By coming on this trip, you will have the opportunity to see the beauty of Rwanda, experience its culture, and best of all, meet your sponsored child. You won’t be an outsider looking in — instead you’ll experience Rwanda firsthand. This is the opportunity of a lifetime.

The Light FM staff know first-hand what it’s like to go on a trip like this and meet their sponsored children. It was an opportunity they’ll never forget and it has deepened the relationships with their sponsored children from Rwanda.