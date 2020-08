Jamie Kimmett Virtual Mini-Concert Giveaway

The Light FM is so excited to offer you and your family the chance to participate in our Virtual Mini-Concert with Jamie Kimmett! Be listening to Carol and Jason all week long for your chance to join in and interact with Jamie Kimmett while he plays a few of your favorite songs and shares some stories all from the comfort of your home! Carol and Jason will be there too!

The Concert will be held via Zoom, so Winners will need access to a computer with webcam and microphone.

When: Thursday, August 27, 2020 – 8:00 PM