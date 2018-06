February 15 – 24, 2019, join staff from The Light on a spiritual and educational tour of Israel.

Imagine a scenic drive through Jaffa where Jonah set sail for Tarshish …

Walking the streets of Nazareth where Jesus played as a boy …

A boat ride on the Sea of Galilee where He calmed the storm …

The Light invites you to join us on a 10-day spiritual and educational tour of Israel February 15 – 24, 2019.

Enjoy a St. Peter’s Fish lunch after stopping where Christ fed the five thousand …

Maybe you’d like to float on the Dead Sea or even be baptized in the Jordan River …

It’s the trip of a lifetime and now you can experience it with experienced guides and your friends from the Light!

Fast facts:

February 15 – 24, 2019

10 days

Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem (departing/arriving Charlotte, NC)

$4,199 (double occupancy)

Download the full brochure.

Get more information and register here.