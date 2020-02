The Light FM team returned from an amazing trip to Israel with listeners of The Light FM. They went on a spiritual journey and depended their faith.

If you are interested in joining The Light FM team on any potential future trips like this, please email us and we’ll be in touch!

Here are some highlights of the trip:

The Light FM team at The Western Wall in Jerusalem.



The entire team on the Israel 2020 trip!

Several people on the trip decided to get baptized, or re-baptized in the Jordan River.

Singing Amazing Grace

The site where Jesus was baptized in the Jordan River.

Visit to Jacob’s well.

The team at Caiaphas House. The cell where Jesus was kept before going to the cross.

T The Western Wall

The Valley of Megiddo where the battle of armageddon will take place.