October is Pastor appreciation month – where time is set aside to honor those who work so hard to serve and give every day. Pastors often work 50-60 (or more!) hours. Here are some ideas of how you can say “thank you,” for your service.

Pray for him. Commit to pray every day in October for your Pastor and his family. Motivate others. Call your friends, and tell your church it’s Pastor Appreciation Month to gain support. Make your Pastor dinner. Do it on your own, or organize a sign-up to present your Pastor and his family meals for a month. Send a card. Show your appreciation for your Pastor in words. Write a note or send a card. Combine this with others to create an avalanche of cards showing up in October. Sabbath Retreat. Organize a getaway for your Pastor and his wife. There are my places they can go to be renewed and receive spiritual guidance. Even Pastors need gospel teaching. (The Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove offers free seminars.) Love offering. Collect a love offering from the church congregation. Make a video. Create a video telling stories of why you appreciate your Pastor. Surprise him at the end of church one Sunday with the video. Small tokens of appreciation. Organize volunteers to give your Pastor a small treat, take him to lunch, or present a gift, every day for 30 days. You can use a sheet like this to get ideas of what your Pastor likes. Restaurant gift cards. Present different gift certificates to nearby restaurants so the Pastor and his family can take a break from cooking. Sporting event tickets. Do you have extra tickets to a game? Can you get together with some others and chip in for a set of tickets to a big game? Weekend getaway. Do you have a beach condo or access to a cabin? Let your Pastor and his family use it for a weekend. Dream come true. Make a special dream come true for your Pastor’s kids. Yard work. Gather a team to come prepare your Pastor’s yard for winter. Rake the leaves, cut the grass, trim the hedges. Coffee! Find out your Pastor’s favorite type of coffee and have someone bring him a cup of it every day for a month. House cleaning. Organize a group of people to come do house cleaning every week for a month. Note for the kids. Write notes and cards for your Pastor’s children. Say something special you know about THEM. Lunch with the Pastor’s wife. Have several women from church or friends take the Pastor’s wife out to a nice lunch. Encourage her and lift her up. Serve your church. Find a way to serve your church. Join a committee, serve on Sundays, or find a way to use your gifts. Thank you book. Get a colorful or creative notebook/journal and have all the members of your church sign it and write a thank you note in the book. Bible. Get a new Bible and have special people highlight and sign next to their favorite verse. Books. Pastors love to read, but often don’t have a book budget. Give bookstore gift cards so they can pick out books on their own. Give a gift in your Pastor’s name. Find out your Pastor’s favorite charity or mission and make a donation in his name. Pizza party. Do a Friday night pizza party to honor your Pastor. Or just bring fresh, hot pizza to your Pastor for him and his family to have a movie night at home. Candle lighting ceremony. Organize a candle lighting ceremony where members light a candle and say a word about the Pastor. Money tree. Don’t be afraid to give cash. You can make a money tree to present it in a fun way. Invite someone to church. Show how much you love your Pastor by inviting a friend to church this month. Babysitting. Offer a babysitting night for your Pastor and his wife so they can go out. Card a month. Extend the Pastor appreciation month to a year-round event. Organize a way to honor your Pastor every month with a card. Auto maintenance. Pay for your Pastor’s car tune-up and detailing. Say thank you. Find a moment to give a verbal “thank you” to your Pastor. Give a word of encouragement to let him know you care and appreciate him. Plant a tree. Plant a tree at church in honor of your Pastor. Have a ceremony recognizing the hard work of your Pastor. Every time he comes to work, he’ll be reminded of how he’s appreciation. Gift basket. Let members of the congregation add individual items to a gift basket. Include gift cards, baked goods, hand-written notes … anything that would encourage your Pastor. Dessert of the month club. Organize a homemade dessert to be delivered to the Pastor’s home once a month for a year. Home repairs. Gather a group that’s handy to come do some minor home repairs. Office upgrade. Redecorate the Pastor’s office.

Tell us your favorite idea to honor your Pastor in the comments below: