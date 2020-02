Based on the real-life true story of chart topping singer Jeremy Camp, “I Still Believe” reminds us that amidst life’s storms, true hope can be found in Christ.

From the makers of “I Can Only Imagine,” comes the true-life story of Jeremy Camp and his remarkable journey of love and loss that proves there is always hope in midst of tragedy and that faith tested is the only faith worth sharing.

‘”I Still Believe” stars KJ Apa, Britt Robertson, Shania Twain, and Gary Sinise.

In theaters March 13th

Get tickets for a theatre near you.