This year is a little bit different with many of our hometowns opting to not have fireworks celebrations. That doesn’t have to stop you from celebrating America’s birthday! Here are some creative ways you can celebrate the

Fourth of July with your family.

Have a Picnic



Spread out a blanket and have a picnic on July 4. Read a book and relax.

Watch Virtual Fireworks Shows

A Capital Fourth celebrates its 40th year and will be broadcasting the Fourth of July celebration from Washington DC on PBS – 8:00 PM

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular from the Brooklyn Bridge will air on PBS – 8:00 PM

The Boston Pops present a Salute to Our Heroes will be broadcast on Bloomberg Television and on Bloomberg radio – 8 P.M.

Campout in Your Backyard

Pitch your tent right in your backyard. Don’t forget the smore’s.

Light Up the Night with Sparklers

Grab some sparklers (and eye protection!) and do some sky writing with the kids.

Watch a Hot Dog Eating Contest

“Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest” on ESPN2 (12 EDT/9 a.m. PDT)

Visit Museums and American Historical Sites Virtually

George Washington’s Mount Vernon Virtual Tour

Statue of Liberty Virtual Tour

Mount Rushmore Virtual Tour

Online Exhibitions from the National Museum of American History

Getting Creative When Plans Change Podcast

Listen to The Light FM’s latest podcast with Dave and Ann Wilson, hosts of Family Life Today, as they share stories of how they’ve been creative when plans have changed, and allowed God to teach them to be joyful through difficult circumstances

Catch Up On Your American History

Watch America: The Story of Us on the History Channel 8 a.m. EDT/PDT.