The Light FM team had the honor of visiting 7 area pregnancy centers and delivering funds raised from our spring Heartbeat of Hope campaign. More than $315,000 was raised in total! The Light FM listeners gave to provide ultrasounds and care to mothers facing a choice. Thank you for helping these centers reach those seeking answers and hope!

Carolina Pregnancy Center of Spartanburg, SC



Pregnancy Care Center of Catawba Valley in Hickory, NC



Crisis Pregnancy Center of Gaston County

Hope Resource Center in Knoxville, TN



Mountain Area Pregnancy Services in Asheville, NC



Palmetto Women’s Center in Rock Hill, SC



Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Center in Franklin, NC