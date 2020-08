LIVE at the Ryman: A Friday Night Concert Series – For King & Country (Virtual Event)

Experience the hottest virtual concert experience of the summer that brings the sounds of the Mother Church – the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN – to YOUR best seat in the house. Join us for the livestream event Friday, August 14, featuring For King & Country for the livestreamed event concert! Two-time GRAMMY award-winning duo makes a powerful statement with their much-anticipated third album, Burn the Ships, an epic, sweeping musical landscape that explores themes of new beginnings, forgiveness, hope, and love.

When: Friday, August 14, 2020 – 9:00 PM EST

Event Info / Ticket link: https://ryman.mandolin.com/product/for-king-country?utm_source=ryman.com&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=for-king-and-country