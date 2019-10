Join The Light FM for a fun night of Christmas music with Denver and the Mile High Orchestra! This evening is a FREE event hosted by The Light FM with special thanks to our sponsors:

When: Thursday, December 5, 2019 – 6:30 PM

Where: First Baptist North Spartanburg – Spartanburg, SC

The event is FREE, but you will need a ticket!

Tickets can be reserved RIGHT HERE (LINK COMING) beginning at 7:OO AM, Thursday, November 21.

Bring items to help us make Prison Packets!

Join The Light FM in helping share the love of Christ to those in Prison through Prison Packets. We will ask that you bring one or more of the following items on the night of the show to be donated to Promised Land Prison Ministries:

Toothpaste – Full size tubes

Deodorant – Full size (Non Aerosol)

Snack Crackers & Cookies – i.e.: peanut butter crackers, snack size cookies

Candy bars – Fun size

*All items must be in the original sealed packaging at the time of purchase*

These items are used to make Prison Packets, which are provided to inmates once a year at Christmas time. Inmates have little or no personal hygiene items or snacks as most people do on the outside. Prison Packets are distributed to show the love of Christ and to encourage the inmate to attend the Christian services held at the prison.