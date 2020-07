Light Up The Darkness Drive-In Concert: Crowder, NewSong, & Mack Brock

The Light FM welcomes the “Light Up The Darkness” Drive-In Concert with Crowder, NewSong, and Mack Brock! This night is about the MUSIC and the MESSAGE! We don’t want anyone to miss out! Tickets are simply by donation of your choice to help support the ministry of Motor Racing Outreach. Learn more about MRO at www.motorracingoutreach.com.

Limited Number of parking spots available! Gates NOW open at 5:00pm! Parking will be first come, first serve!

Show Begins at 7:00 PM and concludes with FIREWORKS!

Enter at zMAX Dragway beside Camping World.

When: Saturday, July 25, 2020 – 7:00 PM (Gates open at 5:00 PM)

Where: Z-Max Dragway – Concord, NC