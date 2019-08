The Decision American Tar Heel Tour is an eight-city tour to share the Gospel and call people to pray for their community and our nation. Each event will feature live music from Jeremy Camp, and a message of hope from Franklin Graham.

What America ultimately needs is spiritual change—a transformation that starts in individual hearts. Only Jesus Christ can offer that change. Franklin Graham wants to call God’s people to prayer and saturate North Carolina with the Good News.

Over the past year, we saw a powerful movement of prayer as God transformed thousands of lives by His Gospel with more than 228,000 attending the Decision America Northeast, California and Pacific Northwest tours. We are now asking God to change hearts and lives in communities across North Carolina. We need to pray that God will heal our states and our nation.

This October, Franklin Graham will boldly proclaim the Gospel and pray with Christians like you at free, one-night evangelistic events across North Carolina. Before the Decision America Tour begins, will you join with other believers from your city at the upcoming communitywide prayer meeting and ask God to open hearts?

We’ll enjoy worship led by Freddy Washington—former worship leader at The Brooklyn Tabernacle—and join together in Jesus’ Name to pray that many people will come to know Him.

Find details about Prayer Meetings in your area at DecisionAmerica.com.

Decision American Prayer Meeting Asheville, Charlotte, and Hickory dates: