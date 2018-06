Listeners lined the streets waiting for Billy Graham’s motorcade. Some held signs to pay tribute to the Graham family as they rode by.



Local police showed up at our summer park visits. They stayed and played corn hole with children, and took selfies with listeners!

Summer backpack drive supporting local schools.



The 106.9 the Light programming team visited its local Rescue Mission for a tour and served lunch to the homeless.



At Christmas, 106.9 the Light’s Family Night with Denver and the Mile High Orchestra was a fun, free event for families. A photo booth was created to get pictures with the Troy & Tricia Morning Show!



106.9 the Light celebrated 55 year anniversary.